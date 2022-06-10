PM showers possible Friday, more shower chances this weekend

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for more pop-up showers going throughout your Friday and even into the weekend. With that said, an all day rain for weekend isn’t expected.

Temperatures will stay closer to average this weekend before a decent warm up greets up going into next week.

Today & Tonight (Friday

We start the day dry with some sunshine for the morning hours. Temperatures starting in the 40s and 50s. May need a light jacket still stepping out the door.

Expecting some more cloud development going into the afternoon and evening hours. Due to the peak heating of the day, this will also likely produce a few pop-up showers. This activity will stay scattered at best, and shouldn’t be an all day rain.

If you happen to get caught a passing shower, most will last around a half hour before ending. While a rumble of thunder will be possible, less instability expected today will keep those chances slim.

Highs later this afternoon with stay warm back in the 70s. Some 60s closer to the lakeshore will be more likely.

Any shower chances begin to diminish past sunset going later into the evening and tonight.

Lows tonight will drop back into the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday will be a similar set up to Friday. Most should manage some more dry time especially for the morning hours with a good mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower can’t completely be ruled out.

During peak heating into the afternoon and evening will lead to better pop-up shower chances. A little bit more instability Saturday will lead to the chance for a few thunderstorms to develop as well.

Highs Saturday reach back into the 70s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will still carry a chance for showers as better forcing and most moisture will be available. This timeframe will also carry the chance for a few more rumbles of thunder.

Lows Saturday night drop back into the 50s.

Sunday will have chances for periods of showers; one for the morning hours and again into the afternoon and early evening. Like Friday and Saturday, we’re expecting some dry hours in-between any shower development.

Highs on Sunday will still land in the 70s.

Next Week

Low end shower chances continue into the new week. At this point, most of Monday is trending dry. We will still keep an evening chance for a few showers and then again into Tuesday. Nothing too organized at the moment.

Looks like we get another mainly dry Wednesday with more heating of the day pop-up shower and t-storm chances holding.

The bigger story into next week will be a return of the heat. Highs are projected to reach back into the 80s near 90!

