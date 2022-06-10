Unsettled weather continues into the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Just like our Thursday, scattered rain and thunderstorms have developed once again around Mid-Michigan.

Thankfully just like Thursday also, we’re not seeing any severe storms this afternoon. Of course, the storms that are out there are nothing to sneeze at with heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning, but it certainly could be worse. Although we’re not seeing as dramatic of a clearing trend behind these areas of rain today, none of this activity is expected to completely ruin the evening.

This Evening & Overnight

As long as you don’t need conditions to be completely dry, we should be able to go on with most Friday evening plans as scheduled without canceling them. To be sure, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar before you head out tonight.

Temperatures are variable with the rain, but expect a mix of 60s and 70s through the early evening before we fall into the 50s in most areas for overnight low.

Another cool night is expected with clearing skies and light winds. (WNEM)

Just like Thursday evening, skies will eventually clear out later tonight. Winds will remain out of the southwest around 5 to 10 miles per hour and any fog that develops would be patchy, just like much of this week.

Saturday

Clouds may increase a bit more quickly on Saturday compared to the last few days, but we should start with some sunshine during the morning hours. Ahead of any rain later in the day, we should see highs jump into the middle 70s with a southwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Saturday will warm into the 70s before any rain arrives during the second half of the day. (WNEM)

Showers and storms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening, likely developing in our northern counties first before expanding a bit farther south into the evening and overnight hours. Severe weather is not expected on Saturday, either.

Scattered rain is expected once again on Saturday afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

A cold front dropping through late Saturday night into Sunday should sustain at least a few showers into the overnight, keeping lows in the 50s and 60s, a bit warmer than much of this week.

Sunday

The better rain chances on Sunday should be during the early morning hours, with scattered chances at best the rest of the day as the cold front settles south of our region. Most areas should have a chance to see the sun eventually break back out through the clouds as well.

High temperatures will once again be in the 70s on Sunday. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Sunday may take a bit longer to get there, but should still have a good chance to warm up into the lower and middle 70s.

Have a great weekend!

