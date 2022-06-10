Whitmer to sign security bill for Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign a bill that invests in school safety by funding risk assessments and critical incident mapping to help protect students.

House Bill 6012 also fully funds resources to hire mental health professionals, enhance security measures, and provide more learning opportunities for Oxford Community Schools.

“I am proud to sign this bill to help keep students safe. This bill represents a true collaboration between the legislature, my office, community members, and school leadership to make sure our schools have the tools they need to protect students in cases of school shootings or other critical incidents,” Whitmer said. “Today we are also proud to deliver necessary resources to Oxford Community Schools so they can hire more mental health staff and offer additional learning time to their students as they recover from the horrific shooting last year. I know we can continue working together to make sure we are supporting our students, including improving public safety measures to keep violent criminals out of our schools and off our streets, funding effective law enforcement solutions, and storing firearms safely. Let’s get it done.”

Whitmer’s office stated the risk assessments will help schools identify their safety status and determine if more investments are needed. Critical incidence mapping will ensure emergency plans and protocols are effective, according to Whitmer.

The legislation includes a total of $14 million that will be awarded to all schools, including traditional public schools, intermediate school districts and private schools. The Michigan Department of Education will administer the $2,000 grants for schools to complete a comprehensive safety and security assessment.

With the legislation, Oxford Community Schools will be able to hire mental professionals, enhance security and offer additional learning time to students following the deadly shooting that happened in November.

“This new law provides needed funding for Oxford schools, as well as important funding for risk assessments and critical incidence mapping,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “That said, we still have more work in front of us: the need for the legislature to support the governor’s FY 23 budget request of a $361 million increase in children’s mental health and $51 million for school safety grants; and the need for greater gun safety, including a red flag law and other measures to reduce the likelihood that guns will fall into the hands of those who are dangerous to themselves or others.”

