Anglers compete in Strike King Bassmaster tournament

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The best college-aged anglers from across the country are hitting the water right here in mid-Michigan.

They’re in town for a competition, with some serious cash on the line, and, of course, the bragging rights that come with landing the top prize.

“It’s a great fishery. We love to go where the fishing is good at the best times of the year and spring on Saginaw Bay is a perfect time to come,” said Jon Stewart, the director of Bass Nation.

The Strike King Bassmaster College Series Tournament is back in mid-Michigan for a second year.

Nearly 200 teams of two anglers headed out on to the waters to catch the biggest big or smallmouth bass fish.

All for a chance to qualify for the national championship and a first-place prize of $2,500.

“I think it’s the mental aspect of trying to figure out the fish. So that it’s different every day, every single day. It’s different,” Steward said.

Teams are also competing for $10,000 in cash and prizes for team of the year, a competition Stewart said is a tight race.

“It was one point difference between first and second. Yesterday. It’s about a three or four-point difference today. Actually, the third-place team had jumped into, into first place after today or after yesterday. So, but that’s not official so we’ve got another day to go. The leader that was leading could jump right back up there in the lead,” Steward said.

The teams that do not qualify for the national championships today will have one more shot at qualifying during the wild card tournament in Alabama next week.

