Continued shower chances this weekend, big warm up next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The last few days of this week saw intermittent rain and storm activity, but severe weather was absent as we lacked many of the ingredients to get storms to that level. Overall, it has been comfortable with temperatures in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s! We carry more of those temperatures into this weekend, and our stretch of intermittent rain and storms continues. For those who have been wanting warmer weather, there’s a large warm-up coming this week.

Today

Out the door this morning temperatures are running between 50 to 55 with clear skies. Like the last few days, the day starts off dry but the heating of the day allows scattered showers and storms to pop back up in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected as we’re lacking a lot of the ingredients for severe weather. Our high-resolution data has pointed towards convection initially firing up north, with it then building south going through the remainder of the day. If you’ll be outside, keep tabs on our Interactive Radar!

No severe weather is expected, though showers and storms will pop-up in the afternoon like the last few days. (WNEM)

Highs today will be up to around 77 degrees, though as par for the course, northern counties and the shoreline will fair just a few degrees cooler. The wind today will pick up out of the southwest with a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday will be slightly warmer than Friday. (WNEM)

Tonight

With a weak system bringing a cold front through overnight, shower and thunderstorm activity should be able to maintain. Temperatures will still be quite comfortable overnight with a low of 60 degrees and a southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Although throughout the day rain chances are non-zero, the better chance for rain will be in the morning as the system leaves. Skies will also start to clear out heading into the afternoon, but the heating of the day could still spark one or two showers. That heating will bring high temperatures up to around 76 degrees during the afternoon. The wind will make more of noticeable shift from the northwest to the northeast with a speed of 5 to 15 mph.

Highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday. (WNEM)

Upcoming Week

Ridging will start to build in heading towards the middle of the week. This will equate to some hot weather! By Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the upper 80s, then we’re into the middle 90s by Wednesday. Middle and upper 80s still hold for the rest of the week. Overnight lows most nights will fall into the upper 60s and right at 70.

Heat index values will be over 100 degrees on Wednesday when factoring in the humidity. (WNEM)

Shower chances are non-zero heading into the week, too, though there will certainly be a lot of dry time. The only real driver for rain through the upcoming week will be the heat and humidity, so any rain will be more of the pop-up variety.

