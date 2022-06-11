Flint men charged for fraudulently buying firearms, reselling to others

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men from Flint are accused of fraudulently buying 62 pistols and rifles from licensed firearms dealers in Michigan and Ohio to resell to others.

According to the indictment, Johnathan-Michael Brown, 23, and Jalen Kenyatte-Malik Jackson, 24, illegally bought the 62 firearms, and tried to buy 19 additional firearms, from federally licensed firearms dealers using multiple fraudulent methods.

Brown was convicted of a felony offense and could not lawfully posses any firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Brown allegedly bought the firearms by posing as another person and using their driver’s license as well as credit card information from other victims.

The indictment alleges Brown recruited Jackson to make false statements to gun dealers when he acquired multiple firearms. The other victims paid the price of the guns while Brown and Jackson sold the firearms to other people, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Brown was charged with two counts of making false statements to firearms dealers, two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, two counts of aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

Jackson was charged with two counts of making false statements to firearms dealers, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of wire fraud.

In convicted, Brown and Jackson face a maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and a maximum of 10 years in prison for making false statements to firearms dealers. Brown also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession the firearms and a mandatory consecutive two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.

Both defendants also face a period of supervised release, restitution and other monetary penalties. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in investigating this case.

