Local food pantries struggle to find help

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local food pantry says it’s getting harder to help feed those in need.

Hidden Harvest has delivered tens of millions of pounds of food over the decades. It’s reach is wide, serving more than 180 agencies in the region, and averaging 208,000 pounds of surplus food per month. Hidden Harvest expects to exceed 2.6 million pounds for next year, and as people’s needs go up, so do the pantry’s.

“We rescue food from restaurants, groceries, bakeries, and we take it to food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters,” Samantha McKenzie, president and CEO of Hidden Harvest said.

Hidden Harvest acts as a middle man, helping other non-profit and community agencies feed the communities they serve, but the task at hand is getting harder.

“It’s really stretched right now,” said McKenzie.

The average gas price in Michigan, topping $5.20 the week of June 6.

“Transporting food from one place to another has gotten quite expensive lately. Our gas bill on our vehicles that we use to transport that food has certainly gone way up,” said McKenzie.

CEO Samantha McKenzie says the pain doesn’t stop at the pump. Inflation last month was at 8.6 percent. That has more people needing food assistance, and also impacts how much food the non-profits can provide.

“The agencies we serve are serving even more people in need because of prices of food going up. It just really stretches our limits. There’s a lot of different food pantries right now that, they give us a call after they’re done with their grocery trip to help support their clients, and they’ve just said the prices of everything have gone up so much,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie says the added challenges have the helpers asking for help. She hears from agencies like Veterans Helping Hands.

“Recently, the food pantry coordinator there, he reached out to us and said, you know, we get a drop off from you guys once a week, is it possible to get two times a week? We’ve just seen that many more people coming through our food pantry,” said McKenzie.

She says meeting the needs is getting tougher.

“We’re still doing three times or more what we did before the pandemic, but it’s tapered off just enough so some of the support that came in during the pandemic has eased up. So it just creates that much more of a strain,” said McKenzie.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.