Advertisement

MSP recovers guns in traffic stop

MSP recovers weapons during traffic stop.
MSP recovers weapons during traffic stop.(Michigan State Police)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In the early hours of Saturday morning, troopers initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of two semi-automatic rifles and one pistol, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators said the stop was made around 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Arnold Street. While contacting the driver, a .223 semi-automatic rifle was seen in the backseat floorboard of the vehicle.

When troopers searched the vehicle, they found another rifle, a 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat, and what they suspect to be ecstasy and other open intoxicants.

State Police said the driver, a 35-year-old male, is a convicted felon and has been lodged in jail on multiple felonies.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local food pantries struggle to find help
The best college-aged anglers from across the country are hitting the water right here in...
Anglers compete in Strike King Bassmaster tournament
Local food pantries struggling with inflation say it's getting harder to help those in need.
Food pantries: getting harder to help
The best college-aged anglers from across the country are hitting the water right here in...
Bay City Fishing tournament