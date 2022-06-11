MSP recovers guns in traffic stop
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In the early hours of Saturday morning, troopers initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of two semi-automatic rifles and one pistol, according to Michigan State Police.
Investigators said the stop was made around 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Arnold Street. While contacting the driver, a .223 semi-automatic rifle was seen in the backseat floorboard of the vehicle.
When troopers searched the vehicle, they found another rifle, a 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat, and what they suspect to be ecstasy and other open intoxicants.
State Police said the driver, a 35-year-old male, is a convicted felon and has been lodged in jail on multiple felonies.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.