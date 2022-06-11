MSP recovers guns in traffic stop

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - In the early hours of Saturday morning, troopers initiated a traffic stop that resulted in the recovery of two semi-automatic rifles and one pistol, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators said the stop was made around 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue near Arnold Street. While contacting the driver, a .223 semi-automatic rifle was seen in the backseat floorboard of the vehicle.

When troopers searched the vehicle, they found another rifle, a 9mm pistol under the driver’s seat, and what they suspect to be ecstasy and other open intoxicants.

State Police said the driver, a 35-year-old male, is a convicted felon and has been lodged in jail on multiple felonies.

