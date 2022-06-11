Showers & t-storms tonight, more isolated Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for more showers and thunderstorms to develop over the next 12-18 hours.

Rain chances have been looking less for Sunday, but a small chance will still remain.

Next week, the big story will be a return of the heat along with more humidity.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight

After a dry start to the weekend, chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase going into the later evening and overnight hours.

There will be a weak cold front moving in from the NW, so there will be better forcing along with more moisture to work with. Like the past several days, we’re not expecting a complete washout. So there should be a few dry hours in-between any rain development.

Track the rain and storm using our Interactive Radar!

If you are currently not experiencing a shower or t-storm, mostly cloudy skies will be most likely.

Lows tonight will stay mild; dropping into the 50s near 60. Winds from the SW around 5-15 mph.

Sunday

Once a weak cold front clears the area, we are expecting a mostly dry Sunday ahead.

As far as rain chances go, the morning hours may still have a few lingering showers to deal with. We also can’t completely rule out a pop-up shower into the PM hours. This is looking more isolated at best.

If you’re not actively experiencing a shower or t-storm, a good mix of sun and clouds can be expected.

Highs will remain in the 70s with winds behind the cold front going NW around 5-10 mph.

Any rain chances by the evening into the night should become slim to none. Lows Sunday night will drop back into the 50s.

Next Week

Monday will be a mostly dry day. We will have to watch the later afternoon into the evening hours for a few more showers and t-storms. These storms will have the chance to become strong to severe.

The greatest chance Monday for storms will reside SW of the Tri-Cities. Regardless, we will still keep the chance for showers and t-storms for the region Monday late afternoon and evening.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. We will tap into a building ridge that will help to bring in more heat and moisture from the south.

This means temperatures in the 80s and even 90s. Humidity values in the 60s near 70 will make for humid conditions. Combining the two will lead to “feels-like” temperatures or heat indices near if not exceeding 100.

