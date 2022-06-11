Social media rumors spread after two deadly shootings

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - On social media, rumors of an active shooter cause confusion after two deadly shootings Thursday.

In the wake of two deadly shootings in Saginaw. Rumors swirled around social media of an active shooter near Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Tittabawassee and in Thomas Township. Causing so much confusion, 911 asked the Thomas Township Police Department to clarify the situation, so they took to Facebook to quell the rumors. A situation law enforcement officials say is very dangerous and takes away resources from actual emergencies.

“We treat every call as if it’s real, send all the resources we can to that and it takes time to figure out that of course it’s a false call,” Captain Richard Cronkright of the Genesee County Sheriffs office said.

Captain Richard Cronkright of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says false calls puts a lot of lives at risk.

“Just think of all the cars that are running hot to that emergency, all the lives that are in danger through all these intersections come to a false call it say that danger to the other citizens,” said Cronkright.

Cronkright also says that false calls can increase the possibility of an accidental shooting. He say that you should only call the police if you are a witness to an actual incident.

“Only call if you actually have knowledge oft he incident and don’t just make up something and think that something’s happening. If you actually have knowledge of it. You’re seeing it happen. Then call don’t do something off somebody else’s social media,” said Cronkright.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is workign to stop the spread of false information but it is a difficult issue to get ahead of.

“Our media team will put stuff out there as soon as it comes available to them. But everything spreads so fast nowadays. That it’s hard to get in front of it,” said Cronkright.

No arrests have been made in the two shootings that happened Thursday afternoon. Saginaw Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or crimestoppers.

