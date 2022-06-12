Bipartisan proposal to expand mental health care access nationwide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new bipartisan proposal plans to expand community mental health and addiction services nationwide.

Senators Debbie Stabenow and Roy Blunt announced the proposal on Sunday. The bill will invest in school-based mental health support and fund behavioral health services.

“Our mental health care and addiction initiative is a proven success story. We are finally transforming the way we deliver high-quality services in our communities and the results are clear,” said Senator Stabenow. “This bipartisan proposal builds on our work and will make sure health care above the neck is funded the same way as health care below the neck. It’s time to get this across the finish line and expand these highly successful clinics to people in every corner of our country.”

The initiative would provide every state with funding for certified community behavior health clinics and invest in programs to increase access for youth and families through telehealth.

Clinics are required to provide crisis services, outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment services, screenings, and risk assessments.

“Making sure people who are experiencing a mental health crisis can get treatment before they harm themselves or others is critically important to preventing another tragedy,” Blunt said. “It is important to remember that people who do have a mental health issue are more likely to be the victim of a crime than the perpetrator. We want to be sure that mental health care is not only available, but that we are encouraging people to seek care without the fear of stigmatization.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.