Chance of storms Monday evening, heat builds into midweek

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After starting the day with clouds, it’s been a much brighter finish to the day around Mid-Michigan and we should be in for a pleasant evening overall! Skies are in the process of clearing and temperatures remain comfortable, just like they have been over the last week or so.

Over the next few days, we’ll have some things to keep an eye on in the forecast. First, a chance for showers and thunderstorms which have the potential to be severe on Monday evening. After that, building heat and humidity toward the middle of the week, which could bring Heat Advisories back to the area for the first time this summer, and possibly break a few records.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening and overnight, we have no worries. Skies will keep clearing in areas they haven’t early this evening, and no wet weather is expected. If you want to get outside at any point this evening, sunset time is around 9:17 PM. Temperatures will mostly be in the 60s and 70s this evening.

With clear skies and light winds, temperatures will have no trouble tumbling tonight, with many waking up in the 50s Monday morning. Our coolest areas could fall into the 40s. Just like much of last week, there may some areas of patchy fog for Monday morning, but we don’t expect anything extreme. Winds will be light out of the east.

Monday

Although we’re keeping an eye on showers and thunderstorms on Monday, that chance won’t come until the evening hours. The day will start mostly sunny and should stay that way through early afternoon at least until clouds start increasing into the evening hours. Ahead of any rain, temperatures should warm up well into the 70s and low 80s away from the lakeshore, with a few 60s near the water. Winds will be out of an east southeasterly direction, around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Monday will be warmer, but nowhere near the heat of Wednesday. (WNEM)

A complex of thunderstorms is expected to be developing to our west in Wisconsin on Monday and will travel to the east and southeast through the day. There is some question as to how far north this thunderstorm complex will get, with the track being tied to how far north a warm front can track.

A complex of thunderstorms could pass close by or through Mid-Michigan on Monday evening. If these storms pass by in our region, some of them could be strong to severe. (WNEM)

As of this writing (Sunday evening) it appears the worst part of this complex will miss us to the south and west. However, with there still being some variability in the potential track and with the Storm Prediction Center highlighting part of our area in a Marginal Risk (isolated) for severe storms, it has our attention and we’ll keep an eye on it. If severe storms do manage to fire in Mid-Michigan, damaging wind gusts and hail would be our main threats.

The heaviest rain should fall to our south, but our hardest hit areas could still pick up over 1" of rain. The best chance would be our southwestern areas. (WNEM)

Heavy rain is also a possibility, and we’re also in a Marginal Risk (isolated) for flash flooding. Rainfall amounts are tricky, since much depends on the exact storm track, but the hardest hit areas could see over 1″ of rain. Most of the area will pick up less than 0.25″ if the expected south and west track holds.

Whether or not we see severe weather, we will still have a chance for showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Heat Builds Tuesday & Wednesday

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to surge into the lower and middle 90s. (WNEM)

After a warm front passes us by on Tuesday, things will start heating up in a big way around the TV5 viewing area. Temperatures are expected to surge into the middle and upper 80s on Tuesday away from the lakeshore, with the peak of the heat expected on Wednesday. On Wednesday afternoon, we expect high temperatures to reach into the lower and middle 90s, and these values could be bumped up even more as we get closer and see how things play out.

In addition to the heat, humidity levels will be increasing around Mid-Michigan, bringing heat index values near 100 on Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

If the heat weren’t enough, plenty of humidity is coming along for the ride as well, which will bring heat index values near or even above 100° on Wednesday. Think of the heat index as a summer version of the wind chill, it measures what it actually feels like outside.

For perspective, our record highs on Wednesday are 93° in both Saginaw (1994) and Flint (1988).

