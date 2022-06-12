Group hopes to make Saginaw a safer place

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw is seeing a surge in gun violence, but some residents are doing what they can to make the city a safer place.

Police are working with local leaders to get unwanted guns and ammunition off the streets.

“Every time I hear mother cry or sibling cry, I understand what that feels like. We all understand what that feels like,” said Tamara Tucker, leader of the Saginaw chapter of Parents of Murdered Children.

Tucker aims to bring awareness to gun violence in the community after a week of shootings that have left several people dead.

“In lieu of the violence we it seems more apparent now than ever. With, oh man, the insurmountable amounts of shooting,” Tucker said.

The rally offered resources from domestic violence and child abuse organizations.

Speakers spoke about the impact of violence on families and the community all in an effort to make the community safe over the summer.

This rally is one of thousands happening across the country for march for our lives. A student led movement focused on gun violence prevention, pushing for gun control and calling on law makers to take action.

“We all know that we’re seeing an uptick in gun violence here locally,” said Saginaw City Council Member Annie Boensch. “And obviously we’re all aware of what’s going on nationally. And I just think that spreading the word that the police department here in Saginaw has a location that you can drop off anytime at the police department and just bringing awareness to that.”

She’s offering residents the ability to anonymously drop off unwanted guns and ammo to the police no questions asked at the central fire station and Fordney park.

“If they have unwanted weapons, you know, the best thing you can do as a responsible gun owner is to secure them,” said Boensch. “And if they’re unwanted weapons, if it’s unwanted ammo, the best thing you can do is to turn them over to somebody else who’s going to dispose of them safely for you”

The main thing Councilwoman Boensch and parents of murdered children wants people to do is to think twice before picking up a gun because it will not only change the lives of those involved but that of everyone’s family as well.

