Mostly dry Sunday, storms possible Monday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Showers and storms started to pick up Saturday afternoon and evening with that activity also lasting overnight. This morning, rain has cleared out and the remainder of the day sees mostly dry weather. There’s a large warm-up this upcoming week, but before we get there, we’re watching the storm chance for Monday evening. There have been a few developments in this chance.

Today

The rain moved out somewhat quicker than expected this morning, which has actually been fairly convenient for us! One thing this has done, though, is allowed areas of fog to settle in this morning. With more sunshine this morning, fog should start to lift fairly quick, with most of it clearing out by 8 to 9 AM. Temperatures are quite comfortable with readings running just on either side of 60 degrees this morning and a calm wind. This afternoon, high temperatures will reach up to around 75 degrees.

Highs Sunday will be comfortable again in the middle 70s. (WNEM)

A few pop-up showers are possible this afternoon, though coverage should be less than Saturday. There’s no need to cancel any outdoor plans you have! Today’s wind will be lighter with a speed of 5 to 15 mph. It will make a noticeable shift from the northwest to the northeast during the day.

Tonight

Skies will clear back out through the evening leading into a mostly clear overnight. Some patchy fog may be possible again Monday morning with a light wind again, but no wet weather is expected overnight. That wind will be out of the east northeast whenever it does pick up. Lows will land around 53 degrees, closer to 50 in our northern counties.

Monday

Monday starts off pleasant with comfortable temperatures in the 50s before warming up to around 79 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase through the day ahead of an incoming disturbance. A warm front will lift back into Mid-Michigan, its positioning will determine where the complex of storms tomorrow eventually tracks through. That complex, also called a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV), is expected to be ongoing in Wisconsin late-morning and in the afternoon. The MCV is expected to ride along the warm front, which is also where some of the better storm fuel resides.

Highs on Monday will have a larger split across the area, some locations will reach 80 degrees. (WNEM)

Data regarding this MCV have still had it all over the Lower Peninsula, ranging from the northern lower all the way down to -- and even south of -- the state line. The middle of the road solution at the moment, though, is it moving through the southern lower with the strongest sections in locations like Jackson, Ann Arbor, and Detroit. With that positioning, a few strong storms are also possible near the Tri-Cities, in Flint, Owosso, and Alma. However, those storms coming into our area would be at the northern edge of this entire MCV.

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms over our southwestern counties for Monday evening, but their higher Slight Risk is farther south. This is also pointing to the fact that severe storms are possible in part of our viewing area, though the better chance lies to our south. The primary threats for our area are damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain/downpours. Keep tabs on updates to the forecast right here!

The Marginal Risk just clips part of the TV5 viewing area. (WNEM)

We’re also still on track for a big warm up this week, give that a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

