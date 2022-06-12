‘People just look the other way’ -- Hundreds attend March For Our Lives rally at Michigan State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the wake of the mass shooting in an elementary school in Ulvalde, Texas, and seven months from the mass shooting at Oxford High School, a series of protests advocating for stricter gun laws took place in communities across the nation Saturday.

The student-led ‘March For Our Lives’ protests included a rally in front of the Michigan State Capitol attended by an estimated 500 protesters.

Lawmakers, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Sen. Debbie Stabenow, joined the protesters calling for policy change at the Capitol building.

Neelu Jaberi is an Okemos High School senior and co-captain of the Lansing chapter of March For Our Lives.

“People just look the other way and don’t acknowledge what’s happening,” said Jaberi. “And this makes politicians look our way to hear our voices.”

Gov. Whitmer said she believes gun reform has broad public support.

Whitmer said, “It is common sense gun safety to keep our kids safe in schools, to keep us safe in our places of worship, in our grocery stores. I mean gun violence is happening everywhere.”

Policy changes the protestors called for included background checks, investment in mental health services and waiting periods before recieving a weapon for people who are under the age of 21.

