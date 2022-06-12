Walleyes for Warriors celebrate 10 years

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Boat captains and veterans hit the Saginaw Bay Sunday in Linwood for the Nels Larsen Walleyes for Warriors, presented by the Bay City Elks Lodge number 88.

The event brings together veterans of all ages, with this year taking on an extra meaning.

“Bringing these guys together, gives them a chance to, to come together again, tell some of those stories. Sometimes it’s an older vet with a younger vet. And they exchanges those stories,” Walleyes for Warriors President, and Lodge member, George Lynch said.

This is the tenth anniversary of the event, started in 2010.

This year was extra emotional for both attendees and volunteers. Not only were they coming back after a two year pandemic pause, but they were also honoring their late founder, Nels Larsen.

Cancer took the patriarch in October of 2020.

“He was a veteran’s veteran, a man’s man. There’s nobody who loved veterans more then Nels. He’s just a, he was a genuine human being, and if you knew him, he touched your heart,” said Lynch.

Larsen fought in Vietnam.

After going on a fishing trip twelve years ago, he wanted to bring the same experience to fellow vets.

“And it was a way for him to give back and say ‘thank you and welcome home.’ His message was always welcome home to the veterans, because it was something that he didn’t get when he returned,” said Lynch.

Larsen brought people from all over the state and as far away as Kentucky, and as far back as World War Two.

“Walleyes for Warriors is something that is Nels Larsen’s legacy, it’s something that I pledged to him many years ago when he, you know, he was actually thinking of stopping it, and I said absolutely not, because this is your legacy,” said Lynch.

