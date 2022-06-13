Bay Co. Community Center Pool closed due to lifeguard shortage

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Community Center Pool will be closed this season due to an extreme shortage of lifeguards, Bay County officials announced.

Officials say there are not enough lifeguards to safely open the pool for the public to use.

“It is with great sadness that we must close the pool to public use this summer due to staffing shortages,” said Cristen Gignac, Director of Recreation & Facilities for Bay County. “The safety of our patrons is our number one priority. Decisions like these are hard, but necessary, when public safety is at the forefront.”

The Bay County Community Center Pool will stay open for contracted swim teams who do not require a lifeguard. Bay County said it plans to hire all the certified lifeguards that applied to allow summer recreation campers to swim in small groups.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.