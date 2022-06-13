Beagles rescued from animal testing arrive in Midland Co.

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Three dozen beagles rescued from a facility that breeds dogs for animal testing arrived in Midland County Monday.

Humane Society of Midland County Shelter Director Beth Wellman is eager to help.

“I jumped on that opportunity because I love beagles,” Wellman said.

The HSMC is an approved rescue partner for the Humane Society of the United States. Wellman said the facility in question surrendered the beagles from what Wellman called a miserable existence.

“These dogs have never spent one moment of time outside of a cage,” she said. “They’ve never gotten to run in the grass, play, use their nose. They have been used strictly for breeding. And then when they’re old enough, they get sold for research, which is then a pretty horrific end to their short little lives.”

The beagles are anywhere from eight weeks to 10 years.

“They’ve been in the care of HSUS for several weeks,” Wellman said. “So, with that, seeing these dogs now, some of them are in pretty good body conditions. But some of them are still pretty underweight. So that can tell you how underweight they were when they were taken in.”

Wellman said 25 of the 36 beagles are old enough and available for adoption through a foster to adopt plan.

“We developed this foster to adopt program so that they can go home with people, but we finish taking care of their medical, instead of sitting in the shelter for weeks for that medical to get finished,” Wellman said. “The best thing for these dogs, they’ve spent way too much time in cages already. They need to be in houses with people learning how to dog.”

The shelter encourages anyone interested to submit an application to get pre-approved. Pre-approval is not required but recommended.

The shelter posted on Facebook that those interested should bring their entire family and their dog, if they have one, for a meet and greet. There will be no holds of any kind for these beagles at this time.

