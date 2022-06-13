Advertisement

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can

The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.(Coca-Cola Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two American icons are officially joining forces in a can.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Their new product will let consumers enjoy Jack-and-Cokes with just the flip of a pop-top. It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide rollout in 2023.

The Jack-and-Cokes will also come in a zero-sugar option.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
generic graphic
Detroit man charged in torture, sexual assault of girlfriend
Shana and Anthony Philpot.
Husband accused of raping teens sentenced on lesser charges after guilty plea
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
FILE - Philip Baker Hall arrives at the premiere of "Clear History" at the Cinerama Dome on...
Philip Baker Hall, of ‘Hard Eight,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 90