Crews continue I-69 project in Genesee Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The next phase of work is starting on I-69 in Genesee County.

Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the Court Street ramp to southbound I-475 and the southbound I-475 ramp to westbound I-69 to complete bridge demolition and deck replacements. The project is expected to be completed by July.

The work is part of a $100 million investment to rebuild more than two miles of I-69, along with various work at the I-69/I-475 interchange. Based on economic modeling, the investment is expected to support 1,270 jobs.

Funding for the project comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program, which is rebuilding highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

Other projects that are expected to begin on Monday include M-22 resurfacing in Benzie County, the next phase of work on the I-75 repair and rebuilding project in Cheboygan and Emmet counties, the next phase of work on the I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Eaton County, and southbound I-375 milling and resurfacing project in Wayne County.

