Deputies recover small alligator after high-speed car chase

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a small alligator following a high-speed car chase in northwestern Michigan.

The vehicle's driver refused to stop when a sergeant attempted to pull him over about 11 p.m. Saturday for speeding along U.S. 10, the Lake County sheriff’s office said.

Other sheriff's deputies and officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources joined the pursuit which ended when the vehicle they were chasing got stuck between two trees in Webber Township, south of Traverse City.

Deputies caught the alligator outside the vehicle.

A 40-year-old man from suburban Detroit was arrested and faces charges related to the chase.

