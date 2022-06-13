Flint MTA to improve services with $260K in federal funding

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) will receive federal funding to help restore transit services that were impacted by the pandemic.

The $260,000 was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation and is possible thanks to the American Rescue Plan. The funding will help the Flint MTA plan and design transit route projects to increase ridership and reduce travel times.

“When we invest in our public transit, we improve efficiency and reliability for families and seniors who rely on public transportation to go to work, pick up kids or see the doctor. I am proud to announce this federal grant so that Flint MTA can continue serving our community. In Congress, I will continue to work to bring federal resources home to mid-Michigan,” Congressman Dan Kildee said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.