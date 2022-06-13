Manufacturing expansion in Fenton bringing 59 new jobs

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A business expansion project in Fenton will bring 59 new jobs to the area and generate a total investment of $4 million.

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MDEC) announced two business expansion projects that will create 68 new jobs and generate a total private investment of $7.7 million in Cadillac and Fenton.

American Recreational Products manufacturers composites and plastics for John Deere, Navistar, Crest Marine, Avalon Pontoons and more. It has three locations in Michigan and employs more than 150 residents.

The company’s facility in Owosso has reached its capacity with no options to expand. The company found a facility in Fenton that can accommodate its existing business as well as a new fiberglass product line, Whitmer said.

“National Composites is very excited to expand into the great city of Fenton. The opening of American Recreational Products will be a great new step for our company,” National Composites Chief Executive Officer Adam Fenton said. “It allows us to have a more targeted focus on the production of our proprietary boat lines, Paddle Wheeler and BOKA Marine, as well as open up more capacity and job creation opportunities at our other Michigan facilities.”

The project is supported by a $250,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over competing sites in Minnesota and Missouri.

The city of Fenton is expecting a five-year industrial facilities tax abatement to be approved in support of the project. Anyone interested in working for American Recreational Products can visit the company’s website.

Rexair, a seller and manufacturer of premium vacuum cleaning systems, plans to expand its facility in Cadillac. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $3.35 million and create nine jobs, supported by a $48,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant.

“Today’s investments by American Recreational Products and Rexair will create a combined 68 good-paying jobs for Michiganders as we continue growing Michigan’s economy and investing in every region of the state,” Whitmer said. “With jobs growing every day, unemployment decreasing at a record rate, strong small business growth, and rising wages, our economy is on the move. I will stay focused on the fundamentals that matter most to working families and communities while ensuring Michigan leads the way in key industries like manufacturing. Our state is competing more aggressively than ever before to bring more jobs and investment to Michigan to grow our economy even further.”

