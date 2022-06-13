Rain & storms pass through tonight, heat builds into Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful start to the day, clouds are rolling in tonight and showers and thunderstorms are now starting to follow.

As these storms move through this evening, we’ll keep an eye on the possibility of severe weather. Our risk is low, with a better risk downstate, but even a small risk is one worth watching. And after the storms move out, we still have the building heat and humidity headed our way into the middle of the week.

This Evening & Overnight

Evening plans will have to dodge rain as showers are becoming more widespread. To track the showers before you head out, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar.

The round that is currently moving through as of 5:40 PM, is not expected to be severe. However we’ll need to keep an eye on thunderstorms developing behind the main batch, as those are already bringing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings to Wisconsin.

The risk for severe weather tonight is greatest in southwest lower Michigan, but we still have a small risk locally. (WNEM)

That being said, the greatest risk for severe weather is downstate, with a Moderate and Enhanced Risk through areas like Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and over to Ann Arbor. The ingredients for severe weather are a bit better in this area, and storms tend to favor these areas for their track. It’s expected that this will take most of the storms or at least the most intense storms to our south and west as well. We’re currently under a Marginal Risk, with a Slight Risk clipping parts of Genesee, Gratiot, and Shiawassee counties.

If storms manage to become to severe in our area tonight, which again appears to be a low chance, our main threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain. Rainfall totals are tough to pin down with the variability of storm intensity and track, but the hardest hit areas could receive over 1″ of rainfall. The best chance of this would be in areas like Genesee, Gratiot, and Shiawassee counties. There is a small risk of flooding if this occurs.

We’ll be here all evening long keeping an eye on any storms. Expect temperatures to remain in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows.

Heat Ramps Up Tuesday & Wednesday

Any rain should end quickly on Tuesday morning, and most areas should be dry by 7 AM. Skies may be a bit cloudy to start the day, but give it time and we should see things brighten up by the afternoon and evening hours, if not before.

High temperatures on Tuesday should jump back into the 80s, but the worst of the heat is expected on Wednesday. (WNEM)

With a warm front passing by, expect heat to ramp up into the afternoon with many areas getting a chance to warm back up into the middle and upper 80s. With a southeasterly wind flow (5 to 15 mph), some of our northeastern and eastern areas will likely be cooler with that flow coming off of Lake Huron.

The heat will continue on Wednesday and take another big jump, with mostly lower and middle 90s expected for the afternoon.

Highs are expected to reach well into the 90s away from the lakeshore on Wednesday. (WNEM)

The big difference with this round of heat will be the added humidity, which we haven’t seen with our previous rounds of 90s that we experienced during the month of May. The real feel with the added mugginess (heat index) will feel more like the 90s on Tuesday, with many areas getting close to or exceeding triple-digits (100°+).

Heat advisories will likely be issued for many areas on Wednesday, and it will be important to stay hydrated and take breaks if working outside.

We won’t get much relief on Tuesday or Wednesday night, with overnight lows remaining in the 70s in some areas both nights.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.