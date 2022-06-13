Saginaw restaurant giving 15% off appetizers with gas receipt

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As pain at the pump is hurting people across the country, a local restaurant is offering a special deal with your gas receipt.

Starting Monday, Saginaw Old Town Junction is giving out a 15-percent appetizer discount when they bring in a gas receipt from the same day or the day before.

“Fuel prices are going up, it’s our way to give back to the community everyone around here has been supporting us so much,” said owner Owen Mohr.

Anyone participating in the deal will also be entered to win a weekly drawing to win a free entree.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Michigan sits around $5.21.

