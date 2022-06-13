Advertisement

Sheriff: Man dies in ORV crash after hitting deer

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland County man is dead after he hit a deer while driving an ORV on Sunday.

Deputies from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 10:33 p.m. Sunday night on W. Shepherd Road, just west of S. Lewis Road in Jasper Township.

The 56-year-old Jasper Township man was driving a red and black 2018 Polaris RZR eastbound when he tried to avoid hitting a deer in the road, the sheriff’s office said. When the man hit the deer, the ORV collided with a ditch and overturned, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt or helmet at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

