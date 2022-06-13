Storms possible Monday evening, summer-like warmth for this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend ended on a great note with sunshine making a return for the evening and comfortable temperatures. Heading into the new workweek, the incoming summer heat is one of the big headlines, but before we get there, we’re tracking the chance for strong and even severe storms in Michigan. The complex of storms that’s expected to move in still has some variability as to where it will track, but most data this morning is aligning on the strongest storms staying just to our southwest. Through today, keep tabs on the Interactive Radar and on TV5 for the latest information regarding these storms.

Today

Out the door this morning, some patchy fog is settling in just like we’ve seen over the past week or so. Temperatures are falling into the 40s in the Thumb and north of the Saginaw Bay, though farther inland we’re starting in the 50s. Skies are clear starting off this morning, they’ll stay mostly sunny through much of the daytime. This afternoon, it will be filtered sunshine as high clouds begin moving in ahead of our incoming storm complex.

That complex of thunderstorms has been the primary weather headline for the last day now. To start, there’s still some variability as to where this complex will track. This is all dependent on where the warm front reaches this afternoon. Current data is aligning on the warm front not being able to make it too far into the lower peninsula, keeping our storms farther southwest. However, there’s still a chance we could have a few storms on the northern fringe of this complex come into our southwestern counties. If the warm front moves north, then the storms will reach farther north into our area as they follow the storm fuel (instability).

The latest data this morning has also begun pointing to two waves of storms. The first wave appears to be a little weaker than the second, but still strong nonetheless. That wave doesn’t look to have as much areal coverage, so the chances of it entering our viewing area are lower. The second wave is expected to be the stronger one that will also have a greater northern extent. That second wave comes in closer to midnight. Mt. Pleasant, Alma, the Tri-Cities, Owosso, and Flint could see some of the stronger storms on the northern edge of the second wave. It’s not impossible to have a severe storm or two for our area when these move through, but the majority of severe weather is expected to stay closer to the core of this complex farther south and west of our area.

If we see any severe storms in our area, wind gusts would exceed 60 mph with hail up to 1″ in diameter. Torrential rain is also a factor to watch under the heaviest storms. While the heaviest rainfall will lie in the core of this system, along with where storms track over the same location repeatedly, we could see some locally heavier amount in our southwestern counites. Most of Mid-Michigan will land around 0.25″ or less, but the higher totals near Alma and Owosso could reach 0.50″. The core of the complex could bring 1″ to 2″ of rainfall to southwestern portions of the state, but if the warm front lands farther north, then those totals would come into our area.

A marginal risk runs through part of the TV5 viewing area, the slight risk is farther south. (WNEM)

Before this storm activity, highs will reach up to around 80 degrees today. The shoreline will be cooler in the 60s with an east southeast wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Monday will be warmer than both days of the past weekend. (WNEM)

Tonight

The storms described above will still be ongoing around midnight and shortly thereafter, but by Tuesday morning most will be dry. Only a few isolated showers will be possible through Tuesday morning. Lows will settle to around 61, though our northern counties will land in the middle 50s by sunrise Tuesday. Tonight’s wind will be out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Tuesday sees an even greater warm up with temperatures up to 87 degrees and humidity levels even higher. Heat index values could reach near 100 by Tuesday afternoon. After the isolated showers in the morning, skies turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. Tuesday’s wind will gust to 20 mph occasionally out of the southeast, though the sustained wind will be from 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week and could potentially be record setting. Highs will reach up to around 95 degrees with triple-digit heat index values in the afternoon. It will be a mostly sunny day, make sure to stay hydrated and find time in the shade or A/C! Another note on the heat index, it will be in the upper 80s in the morning, then holding onto the 90s through the evening.

High humidity with air temperatures in the 90s will make it feel like the triple-digits. (WNEM)

Thursday morning sees a chance for rain in the morning with temperatures in the 80s again. Give that a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

