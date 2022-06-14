Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools band receives over $31K donation

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation has given the Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Band Director a $31,441 donation.

The foundation donated $31,441 worth of new band instruments to band director Shannon Goebel.

The band will receive 13 new instruments for students to use next school year. The instrument donation was awarded on June 8.

According to their website, the foundation donates quality musical instruments to underfunded music programs.

