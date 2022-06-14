Bus rental company raising prices to offset rising gas prices

DECKERVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - The pain at the pump is hitting another industry as one company operating in mid-Michigan has raised its prices to offset rising costs.

“I expected it was going to go up some day, but to just almost double overnight or within a matter of a month is a pretty tough thing to pass along really fast,” said Michael Keinath, owner of the K Team.Biz, a bus rental company.

Gas prices are hitting everyone, especially limo buses and specialty transportation.

Keinath owns a 17-bus fleet, including perimeter seating and charter buses.

“All we did for right now was a small increase in price. We’re really hoping this was going to straighten out, but it’s hanging here longer than expected,” Keinath said.

Keinath is based out of Deckerville but operates across mid-Michigan.

He increased his prices by $40 for weddings and $100 for trips downstate.

“The last time fuel went to $4, which was quite a crisis for us, it seemed like the bus business was busier because people found the value in carpooling,” Keinath said.

While people are doing that now, rising costs are offsetting any gains.

“In the position we’re in, we do a lot of weddings and stuff. So some of that stuff’s already booked and paid for. And I guess at this point, we’re trying to absorb it because I’m not a big fan of calling those people back and saying, ‘here’s a fuel surcharge for you to add to your wedding expense,’” Keinath said.

Gas prices are only one of the factors tugging at the business.

“You want good, high quality drivers that are doing a good job for you and reliable and safe and that comes with a price nowadays because people have really increased the value of what they’re worth, and so we’ve almost doubled what we were paying at one point,” Keinath said.

Two years ago, Keinath was paying drivers $15 to $20 an hour. Now, it is at $35 an hour.

