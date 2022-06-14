Consumers Energy prepares for record-breaking heat wave

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With the potential for record-breaking heat on the way, people across the state will be looking for ways to cool off. That means cranking up fans and air conditioners, and more energy spent in the process.

“The good news is that here in Michigan, Consumers Energy has prepared for this summer,” said Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson for the company. “We do have plants that burn coal, that burn natural gas, but we also have more and more solar and wind. And so, all those things combined to make sure we’ve got enough supply.”

While the electrical grid is prepared to provide electricity for customers, Consumers is asking customers to be mindful of the amount of energy they are using and the time of day they are using it. The company is also asking customers to move their power usage to off peak times.

Wheeler said if energy levels get too high, the company will reach out to customers.

“What happened as recently as a decade ago, but that’s been a while, what happened before is that we had, we’ve had occasions in the past where we’ve reached out to everybody and said, can everybody make some adjustments during those peak times to reduce energy use?” Wheeler said.

The amount of energy used can affect more than just customers in Michigan. Consumers is part of an electrical grid that provides power to 15 states.

“We work with our counterparts from around the country really, to make sure that there’s enough supply here for Michigan but also for our neighbors. And so periodically, we might take steps to reduce some of our energy usage here in our own state to help out our neighbors,” Wheeler said.

With the coming heat, Consumers wants everyone to take steps to decrease their energy use and save money.

