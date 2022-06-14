Consumers Energy’s summer rates in effect

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - If you already have your air conditioner blasting to stay cool as temperatures get set to approach 100-degrees, you may want to think twice about when you are running your big appliances.

“We really want people to be mindful and aware of their energy usage,” said Brian Wheeler, spokesperson for Consumers Energy.

The summer season is in full swing and that means air conditioners and fans are coming out of winter hibernation. But if you aren’t careful, that also means your electric bill could ramp up this summer.

“The amount you pay today for electricity today should be the same tomorrow and it should be very consistent over time,” Wheeler said.

Consumers Energy has kicked off its summer rates, increasing utility costs during peak hours. From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 1 to Sept. 30, Monday through Friday, the electricity rate will be about one and a half times higher than off peak times. Unlike other energy bills, like gas, this price is not determined by inflation.

“Electric prices are independent from what we see at the gas pump, for example. Or those day-to-day things. It’s up to us to really manage our own costs as a company so we’re not passing along those things to customers. What you see in your bill is the cost of the electricity itself or the natural gas if you’re a natural gas customer,” Wheeler said.

To help keep your electric bill down, Consumers recommends you limit your peak time usage and run appliances like dishwashers or do your laundry in the morning, evening or on the weekend. The company also suggests investing in energy efficient technology.

“The technology makes it easier. For example, if you have a smart thermostat, you can program it to do cooling for example before 2 o’clock on a weekday so that your house is actually nice and cool going into the afternoon,” Wheeler said.

These small adjustments will help reduce your bill for the next four months.

