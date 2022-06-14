Delta College, STARS partner to offer free public transportation to campus

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Delta College students will be able to ride a new STARS bus route for free, five days a week, starting Aug. 29.

The route includes four runs, beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m. The 20-minute, nonstop route starts at the depot in downtown Saginaw and makes trips to and from the main campus.

“We know transportation to and from campus can be a barrier for some, so our hope is to provide better access for those who wish to pursue a college education,” Delta College President Mike Gavin said. “The run times of this new route were chosen to coincide with common class times, so students have greater access to class choices and opportunities.”

Students can park their cars in the parking lot at the school’s downtown Saginaw center and ride the bus to campus.

Riders can show their Delta ID at the STARS Transit ticket window to receive a semester pass. Students can get an ID at the downtown center or main campus.

The bus schedule is below:

7:05 am Depart Saginaw to Delta 7:30 am: Delta to Saginaw

11:05am: Saginaw to Delta 11:30am: Delta to Saginaw

4:05pm: Saginaw to Delta 4:30pm: Delta to Saginaw

9:35 pm: Saginaw to Delta (no outgoing passengers – pick up only) 10pm: Delta to Saginaw

