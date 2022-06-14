Drying out with more heat building in

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The TV5 viewing area missed all of the severe weather from Monday night’s thunderstorm complex, though we still managed to get some rainfall out of the entire system. We dry out heading through this Tuesday, the bigger story now is all of the heat building in. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today and Thursday, but 90s are expected Wednesday! The humidity will go up too, make sure you’re taking the proper precautions to keep your family and your pets safe the next few days.

Today

The thunderstorm complex that moved through southwestern Michigan is now in Ohio this morning. We’ve had a few showers lingering behind it, but by sunrise this morning that rain has already come to an end. A pop-up shower or two is still possible this morning, but count on dry weather overall with fully dry weather by this afternoon. The heat will start to build in and humidity levels will start to go up too with dew points reaching up towards 70 degrees by the end of the day. High temperatures will land around 87 degrees. Add a few degrees if you’re closer to central Michigan, but take away a few if you’re closer to Lake Huron. The temperature split will be from a southeast wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Highs Tuesday will be warmer than Monday. (WNEM)

Heat index values will be able to get close to 90 degrees by this afternoon. Although Wednesday will be the hotter day this week, it will still be a good idea to start taking heat safety precautions today too! Remember to stay hydrated, find breaks in the A/C (or shade if you’re going to be outside), and keep your pets safe by walking them earlier in the morning or later in the evening, and keep them hydrated too!

Evening & Tonight

We’ll hold on to the 80s all the way through around 10 PM this evening with dry weather too, this will be great for any evening plans or activities! Just remember that humidity levels will be higher than the morning. Our weather will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies and warm temperatures. Lows will settle to around 72 degrees. The wind will slow down to 5 to 10 mph out of the south southeast.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs reach up to around 96 degrees in the afternoon. Wind speeds will be between 5 to 15 mph with occasional gusts to 20 mph out of the southwest. This will be behind a warm front which is what will really help to unlock those hotter temperatures. The record high for Flint and Saginaw is 93 degrees, so we have a pretty good chance at breaking those records. We’ll let you know if we do!

Highs Wednesday will be the hottest of the week. Expect the air temperature by itself to reach up to around 96 degrees. (WNEM)

Combined with the higher humidity levels still (dew points near 70 degrees), heat index values will reach between 100 and 105 degrees. Take those same heat precautions, and it may be better to stay inside if you’re able to! If you have any outdoor plans or work to do, try to do it in the morning or leave it until later in the evening.

Heat index values are expected to reach above the century mark Wednesday afternoon! (WNEM)

Dry weather is also expected for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chance don’t return until Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a cold front starting to move through Mid-Michigan. Rainfall is looking like it may be more spotty, but some thunderstorms are going to be possible. These thunderstorms will still be capable of some locally gusty winds and a few downpours. Stay tuned for updates!

The Father’s Day weekend is looking cooler, give it a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

