Financial advisor tells Michiganders ‘don’t panic’ during bear market

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The S&P 500 dropped into its second bear market of the pandemic earlier this week, when stocks fell at least 20 percent from recent peaks.

“Don’t panic. I think that’s rule number one,” said Greg Dahlberg, a financial advisor and senior vice president at Maier and Associates Financial Group. “Trends, near term, I think markets are going to continue to be extremely volatile. Right now, what’s going on in the market, markets don’t like uncertainty and right now we’ve got a lot of it.”

He said clients have been calling him, worried.

Sometimes, Dahlberg has to act more like a guidance counselor than a financial advisor.

“With investments, I think for all of us right now, the key is to kind of keep emotions in check. It’s -- we’ve been through lots of volatile markets here in the last 10 years,” Dahlberg said.

Dahlberg advised keeping your portfolio aligned with your short- and long-term goals and stick to that plan.

“We always say ‘time in the market not timing.’ And so to go and make sure that they’ve got a plan that we’ve prepared for down markets. Because again, will markets recover? History says that they will,” Dahlberg, said. “But right now, there is good in down markets and that investment portfolios are paying dividends, they’re reinvesting in down markets. On Friday, when we get paid, we’re putting money into our 401(k). Lots of folks may be reluctant to do that because markets are going backwards, but we’re buying more shares at lower prices.”

Overall, Dahlberg is optimistic.

“And what’s making this a challenge is both the stock market and bond market have pulled back, which we’ve not seen this in about 25 years. So, inflation’s up there but I’m optimistic over time the fed will kind of reign things in here,” Dahlberg said.

Dahlberg said he will be keeping an eye on interest rates as a big indicator moving forward.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.