Flint officials announce new witness protection initiatives

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint officials announced new initiatives for a witness protection program in Flint and Genesee County.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, and Flint Police Chief Terence Green announced the new initiatives at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This is a long time coming,” Leyton said.

Leyton said this witness protection program for the city of Flint and Genesee County is needed now more than ever with the potential elimination of the one-man grand jury in the state of Michigan.

Neeley said this program will cost about $500,000 to sustain for a couple of years.

The funding to start the program will come from American Rescue Plan Act dollars, but will need to be budgeted with the help of city council to sustain for multiple years.

“Even though we are trending down in crime with creative services, we need to keep that going,” Neeley said.

Leyton said this program will not be for housing residents post-testimony. This will be used for people who need to testify in an active investigation and need to be kept safe during that time.

The prospectors assigned to the specific cases will make the decisions on who needs this protection.

Green said this program will help solve violent crimes, but also prevent them with more residents coming forward.

“I support this program 100 percent,” Green said. “This is a long time coming.”

Neeley said major crime, like burglaries and homicides, are down in the city of Flint.

He believes a majority of the city council will look at the budget and send funding for this program forward.

