Heat Advisories Issued For Wednesday’s Heat, Quick Relief Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we’ve seen clouds pass through occasionally, it’s been a fairly nice Tuesday around Mid-Michigan.

But we’re starting to heat up even with the clouds, a sign of things to come as we head into the middle of the week on Wednesday. It will be a short stay by the heat, but with Heat Advisories being issued for the entire TV5 viewing area, it will be heat we need to take seriously as heat index values could break 100° at times during the afternoon.

For a complete listing of Heat Advisories, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Although it’s heating up, we finally have a night where we shouldn’t have to worry about rain developing around the area. Any clouds from a passing warm front should diminish as well, and skies are expected to clear out in most areas again for the overnight. Some of our northern counties could see partly cloudy skies, but no worse than that.

Despite the clear skies and only a light southeast wind, we shouldn’t cool down much tonight as the warm front passes by the area. Expect lows to bottom out in the 60s and low 70s tonight.

Wednesday

Plenty of sun and an enthusiastic southwesterly wind flow will allow us to heat up significantly for the afternoon. High temperatures on their own will rise into the middle 90s in many spots, without factoring in that humidity. Once you include the dew points in the upper 60s to middle 70s, it will feel more like 100° or more at times during the afternoon.

High temperatures will be well into the 90s on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Southwesterly winds should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally between 20 and 25 miles per hour.

Don’t expect much relief on Wednesday night, with lows largely staying in the 70s, with the “real feel” running much higher with the continued mugginess. Be sure to keep an eye on those who are vulnerable to this level of heat and of course take care of your pets as well.

Wednesday Night & Thursday

A cold front will approach from the west on Wednesday night and bring our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. This appears to be more of a scattered chance, so many areas may see this cold front pass through on the dry side.

A cold front comes in late Wednesday night and early Thursday, leading to our next chance for scattered rain and storms. (WNEM)

The bigger impact from that cold front will be the significant drop in humidity levels through the day Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will still be well into the 80s, but the dew points should drop quite a bit from morning to afternoon, bringing a much more comfortable feel to the air for the second half of the day.

High temperatures will be in the 80s Thursday, but it will be much less humid. (WNEM)

Once we cool down Thursday evening, we should see that trend continue through the weekend. For more on that, be sure to check out your 7-Day Forecast!

