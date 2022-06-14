Advertisement

Hundreds of items seized, suspects located after storage unit break-ins

Deputies in Tuscola County have recovered hundreds of items and located several suspects while investigating a series of break-ins at storage unit facilities.(Tuscola County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Deputies in Tuscola County have recovered hundreds of items and located several suspects while investigating a series of break-ins at storage unit facilities.

Deputies are urging renters to check their storage units on a regular basis to make sure the lock has not been cut and all items are accounted for.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with Richfield Township Public Safety, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police West Branch Post.

The sheriff’s office said it has descriptions and photographs of the recovered items. A camo Browning compound bow in a black hard plastic case was just one of the recovered items. Several ribbons from the Tuscola County Fair were inside the case.

If you are the owner of the bow or have information on the owner, you’re asked to contact Det. Sgt. Nitz at the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office by calling 989-673-8161 ext. 2233 or emailing jnitz@tuscola.org.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

