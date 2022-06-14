Isabella Co. committee furthers gas budget for sheriff’s office

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Officials in Isabella County are working to get more funding for the sheriff’s office while gas prices continue to rise.

On Tuesday morning, the Isabella County Financial and Administrative Committee furthered the budget amendment for consideration, which includes $20,000 for the sheriff’s office’s gas and oil budget.

If the amendment is approved by the committee, it will then go to the Isabella County Board of Commissioners.

The Financial and Administrative Committee will meet again to review the amendment on June 21 at 4 p.m. A formal vote will take place with the commissioners at 7 p.m.

Last week, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office announced it exhausted all of its fuel funds with a few months left until the budget resets. The department is cutting down on officer responses and deputies are managing certain calls over the phone.

