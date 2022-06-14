Advertisement

Isabella Co. committee furthers gas budget for sheriff’s office

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Officials in Isabella County are working to get more funding for the sheriff’s office while gas prices continue to rise.

On Tuesday morning, the Isabella County Financial and Administrative Committee furthered the budget amendment for consideration, which includes $20,000 for the sheriff’s office’s gas and oil budget.

If the amendment is approved by the committee, it will then go to the Isabella County Board of Commissioners.

The Financial and Administrative Committee will meet again to review the amendment on June 21 at 4 p.m. A formal vote will take place with the commissioners at 7 p.m.

Last week, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office announced it exhausted all of its fuel funds with a few months left until the budget resets. The department is cutting down on officer responses and deputies are managing certain calls over the phone.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
WNEM TV5 Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor, Flint mayor announce new witness protection initiatives
Consumers Energy on higher bills during the summer 2022
Consumers Energy prepares for record-breaking heat wave
Graphic depiction of the stock market.
Financial advisor tells Michiganders ‘don’t panic’ during bear market