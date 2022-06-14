Michigan cities, nonprofits receive grants for home repairs
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than $1.7 million in grants will go to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups to help residents make home repairs and upgrades.
The funding follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement to launch the first-ever Statewide Housing Plan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units, increase homeownership, reduce homelessness and lower utility costs for residents by upgrading energy infrastructure.
“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home and a vibrant community that they can be proud of,” Whitmer said. “Today’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants will help local officials and nonprofits complete home repairs, make energy efficiency upgrades, and fund neighborhood amenity projects. Since I took office, my administration has delivered on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families, including building nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, funding home repairs to improve efficiency, helping with utility bills, and more. Let’s keep working together to get it done.”
The funding will be distributed to 11 local municipalities and 22 nonprofit agencies that serve urban and rural communities. The Neighborhood Enhancement Program will provide funding for repairing roofs, siding, windows, doors and accessibility improvements. About half of the funding can also go toward public amenity activities like park improvements, basketball courts and more.
The grant awardees include:
|Grant Awardee
|County
|Grant Amount
|Alcona County
|Alcona
|$75,000
|Allen Neighborhood Center
|Ingham
|$60,000
|Bridging Communities, Inc.
|Wayne
|$25,000
|Capital Area Housing Partnership
|Ingham
|$50,000
|Central Detroit Christian CDC
|Wayne
|$70,000
|City of Beaverton
|Gladwin
|$40,000
|City of Dowagiac
|Cass
|$75,000
|City of Eaton Rapids
|Eaton
|$75,000
|City of Hastings
|Barry
|$75,000
|City of Ironwood
|Gogebic
|$45,000
|City of Lapeer
|Lapeer
|$49,493
|City of Three Rivers
|St. Joseph
|$50,000
|City of Vassar
|Tuscola
|$50,000
|Court Street Village Non-Profit Housing Corp.
|Genesee
|$50,000
|Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency
|Gogebic
|$30,000
|Grandmont/Rosedale Development Corporation
|Wayne
|$37,500
|Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley
|Washtenaw
|$25,000
|Hope Village Revitalization
|Wayne
|$50,000
|Jefferson East Incorporated
|Wayne
|$75,000
|LifeBUILDERS
|Wayne
|$75,000
|Metro Community Development Inc.
|Genesee
|$75,000
|NCCS Center for Nonprofit Housing
|Newaygo
|$25,000
|Neighborhoods Incorporated of Battle Creek
|Calhoun
|$75,000
|New Development Corporation
|Kent
|$50,000
|New Hope CD Nonprofit Hsg Corp
|Wayne
|$75,000
|Sinai-Grace Guild Community Development Corporation
|Wayne
|$25,000
|Southwestern Michigan Urban League
|Calhoun
|$75,000
|Venture, Inc.
|Oakland
|$22,500
|Village of Cassopolis
|Cass
|$75,000
|Village of Mancelona
|Antrim
|$30,000
|Wayne County Land Bank Corporation
|Wayne
|$50,000
|Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency
|Wayne
|$50,000
|Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corporation
|Wayne
|$60,000
