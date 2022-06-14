Advertisement

Michigan cities, nonprofits receive grants for home repairs

House with keys in front door
House with keys in front door(Stock photo)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than $1.7 million in grants will go to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups to help residents make home repairs and upgrades.

The funding follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement to launch the first-ever Statewide Housing Plan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units, increase homeownership, reduce homelessness and lower utility costs for residents by upgrading energy infrastructure.

“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home and a vibrant community that they can be proud of,” Whitmer said. “Today’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants will help local officials and nonprofits complete home repairs, make energy efficiency upgrades, and fund neighborhood amenity projects. Since I took office, my administration has delivered on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families, including building nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, funding home repairs to improve efficiency, helping with utility bills, and more. Let’s keep working together to get it done.”

The funding will be distributed to 11 local municipalities and 22 nonprofit agencies that serve urban and rural communities. The Neighborhood Enhancement Program will provide funding for repairing roofs, siding, windows, doors and accessibility improvements. About half of the funding can also go toward public amenity activities like park improvements, basketball courts and more.

The grant awardees include:

Grant AwardeeCountyGrant Amount
Alcona CountyAlcona$75,000
Allen Neighborhood CenterIngham$60,000
Bridging Communities, Inc.Wayne$25,000
Capital Area Housing PartnershipIngham$50,000
Central Detroit Christian CDCWayne$70,000
City of BeavertonGladwin$40,000
City of DowagiacCass$75,000
City of Eaton RapidsEaton$75,000
City of HastingsBarry$75,000
City of IronwoodGogebic$45,000
City of LapeerLapeer$49,493
City of Three RiversSt. Joseph$50,000
City of VassarTuscola$50,000
Court Street Village Non-Profit Housing Corp.Genesee$50,000
Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action AgencyGogebic$30,000
Grandmont/Rosedale Development CorporationWayne$37,500
Habitat for Humanity of Huron ValleyWashtenaw$25,000
Hope Village RevitalizationWayne$50,000
Jefferson East IncorporatedWayne$75,000
LifeBUILDERSWayne$75,000
Metro Community Development Inc.Genesee$75,000
NCCS Center for Nonprofit HousingNewaygo$25,000
Neighborhoods Incorporated of Battle CreekCalhoun$75,000
New Development CorporationKent$50,000
New Hope CD Nonprofit Hsg CorpWayne$75,000
Sinai-Grace Guild Community Development CorporationWayne$25,000
Southwestern Michigan Urban LeagueCalhoun$75,000
Venture, Inc.Oakland$22,500
Village of CassopolisCass$75,000
Village of MancelonaAntrim$30,000
Wayne County Land Bank CorporationWayne$50,000
Wayne Metropolitan Community Action AgencyWayne$50,000
Woodbridge Neighborhood Development CorporationWayne$60,000

