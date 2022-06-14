Michigan cities, nonprofits receive grants for home repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than $1.7 million in grants will go to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups to help residents make home repairs and upgrades.

The funding follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement to launch the first-ever Statewide Housing Plan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units, increase homeownership, reduce homelessness and lower utility costs for residents by upgrading energy infrastructure.

“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home and a vibrant community that they can be proud of,” Whitmer said. “Today’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants will help local officials and nonprofits complete home repairs, make energy efficiency upgrades, and fund neighborhood amenity projects. Since I took office, my administration has delivered on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families, including building nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, funding home repairs to improve efficiency, helping with utility bills, and more. Let’s keep working together to get it done.”

The funding will be distributed to 11 local municipalities and 22 nonprofit agencies that serve urban and rural communities. The Neighborhood Enhancement Program will provide funding for repairing roofs, siding, windows, doors and accessibility improvements. About half of the funding can also go toward public amenity activities like park improvements, basketball courts and more.

The grant awardees include:

Grant Awardee County Grant Amount Alcona County Alcona $75,000 Allen Neighborhood Center Ingham $60,000 Bridging Communities, Inc. Wayne $25,000 Capital Area Housing Partnership Ingham $50,000 Central Detroit Christian CDC Wayne $70,000 City of Beaverton Gladwin $40,000 City of Dowagiac Cass $75,000 City of Eaton Rapids Eaton $75,000 City of Hastings Barry $75,000 City of Ironwood Gogebic $45,000 City of Lapeer Lapeer $49,493 City of Three Rivers St. Joseph $50,000 City of Vassar Tuscola $50,000 Court Street Village Non-Profit Housing Corp. Genesee $50,000 Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency Gogebic $30,000 Grandmont/Rosedale Development Corporation Wayne $37,500 Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley Washtenaw $25,000 Hope Village Revitalization Wayne $50,000 Jefferson East Incorporated Wayne $75,000 LifeBUILDERS Wayne $75,000 Metro Community Development Inc. Genesee $75,000 NCCS Center for Nonprofit Housing Newaygo $25,000 Neighborhoods Incorporated of Battle Creek Calhoun $75,000 New Development Corporation Kent $50,000 New Hope CD Nonprofit Hsg Corp Wayne $75,000 Sinai-Grace Guild Community Development Corporation Wayne $25,000 Southwestern Michigan Urban League Calhoun $75,000 Venture, Inc. Oakland $22,500 Village of Cassopolis Cass $75,000 Village of Mancelona Antrim $30,000 Wayne County Land Bank Corporation Wayne $50,000 Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency Wayne $50,000 Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corporation Wayne $60,000

