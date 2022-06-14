MSP asks for help identifying driver in Saginaw homicide
The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit released a photo of the suspect vehicle.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police have released photos of a car believed to be used in a shooting in Saginaw on June 9, 2022. They are now asking for help identifying the driver.
The homicide happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the B&H Market located at the intersection of N. Bond and W. Holland Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, Saginaw police officers located two adults with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 27-year-old Saginaw woman who was shot inside a vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Michigan State Police said. The other victim, a 23-year-old Saginaw woman, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Michigan State Police recovered the vehicle after it was burned and abandoned.
If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
