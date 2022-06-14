MSP asks for help identifying driver in Saginaw homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police have released photos of a car believed to be used in a shooting in Saginaw on June 9, 2022. They are now asking for help identifying the driver.

The homicide happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the B&H Market located at the intersection of N. Bond and W. Holland Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, Saginaw police officers located two adults with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 27-year-old Saginaw woman who was shot inside a vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Michigan State Police said. The other victim, a 23-year-old Saginaw woman, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Michigan State Police recovered the vehicle after it was burned and abandoned.

MSP is trying to find who was driving this vehicle just prior to it being used in a homicide in Saginaw on 6/9/22 (Michigan State Police)

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.