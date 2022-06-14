Advertisement

MSP Gaylord: 2 toddlers found dead after suspected drowning

(File photo) A Kentucky one-year-old is dead after being found in a pond. (Canva)
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police continues to investigate after two toddlers were found unresponsive in a pond and later pronounced dead.

At about 4:32 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Gaylord post were called for two missing two-year-olds in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association in Hayes Township. By the time troopers arrived at 4:47 p.m., MSP said the toddlers had been missing for about 40 minutes.

At 5:04 p.m., troopers found the two children face down and unresponsive in a pond at a home across the street.

Otsego County EMS was called and troopers performed life-saving procedures.

A two-year-old boy from Elmira was pronounced dead at the scene and a two-year-old girl from Gaylord was later pronounced dead, according to MSP.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

