MSP issues safety advisory with high temperatures coming this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Extreme heat is headed to Michigan this week prompting state police to issue a warning about the risk of severe injury.

One of the reasons the warning comes is because of how fast the car can heat up.

“Insides of vehicles heat up very quickly like a convection oven, and children and pets are extremely susceptible to that kind of heat. And a lot of times parents -- their children will be sleeping in the backseat and they don’t want to wake them to get them out of the car seat and so they roll down the window thinking that the kids will be okay for a few minutes while they finish out their nap and they don’t realize that that car gets very hot,” said Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter

Police say it is also important to look out for those with chronic health problems.

The heat warnings extend to pets. Humane Society worker Hannah Demont said it can affect dogs going on a walk.

“It can blister their feet, it can give them second- and third-degree burns, it would basically be like you putting your hand on top of a hot stove,” Demont said.

Demont said it is common for people to put their dogs outside and leave for the day. She said this is one of the most dangerous things you can do to your pet.

