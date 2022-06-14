Poverty Task Force releases health recommendations for Michiganders

CLIO, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Poverty Task Force (PTF) released its second set of policy recommendations to help those struggling and to improve the health of Michiganders.

PTF said its 29 policy recommendations address disparities that make some Michiganders poorer and sicker than others. The recommendations are organized around determinants of health or non-medical factors that influence health outcomes.

“Thirty-eight percent of Michigan households, or 1.5 million people, struggle to afford basic necessities such as food, housing, childcare, technology, healthcare and transportation,” said Kim Trent, head of the Michigan Poverty Task Force.

The report also details strategies to address the lack of access to quality childcare, affordable housing options and broadband in rural areas. In rural communities, families have trouble finding access to childcare, affordable housing options, access to broadband and using Earned Income Tax Credits, PTF said.

“To make Michigan a place of opportunity, we have to invest in Michiganders and ensure they have access to quality, affordable healthcare and the chance to earn a great education or land a good-paying job,” Whitmer said. “There is a strong connection between the health and wealth of Michiganders and this report helps us address barriers to economic stability that impede health outcomes. Together, we made significant investments in the last state budget to uplift working families, but we must do more to deliver on the kitchen-table issues, lower costs, and continue growing Michigan’s economy.”

The Task Force recommendations were made in five key focus areas:

Income and social protection

Housing, basic amenities and the environment

Early childhood development

Social inclusion and nondiscrimination

Access to affordable health services of decent quality

While most of the 2022 recommendations are being introduced for the first time, PTF included five that were previously presented in the PTF’s 2021. The report also includes a section with 13 recommendations from the 2021 report that have been adopted or have momentum for adoption soon.

Since the task force’s first 2021 report, significant investments have focused on gaps in Michigan’s social safety net and were included in Whitmer’s FY22 budget based on the report’s recommendations.

