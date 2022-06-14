Residents put up sign urging drivers to slow down in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Residents driving out of downtown Saginaw may have noticed a sign urging drivers to slow down out of fear of a speeding car could possibly injure or even kill a child.

The homeowners put up a sign telling cars to slow down, but now their new sign is a little more aggressive.

Paula Thompson talked about her fiancé's effort to keep children around this west side Saginaw neighborhood safe.

“We’ve told them to slow down. Hollering doesn’t do the thing. So, we put out the green sign. Then he figured maybe this will get the point across with our sign of slow the hell down,” Thompson said.

Drivers on Davenport Ave. near Hanchett street may have seen this sign nestled under a tree telling drivers to “slow the hell down.”

Thompson said the caution children at play approach wasn’t working. So, now they are taking a more suggestive tone with the hope that people drive closer to the 35 mile per hour speed limit.

“45, 55, it depends. We’ve got them they’re squealing their tires. I mean, he said that there was an accident here at one point that almost hit his porch. So, it’s like we don’t need that with the two kids that we have. So, we’re just trying to get people to slow down,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the sign has been up for about three weeks.

“We’ve had people stop and take pictures. We’ve had honking of horns of people slowing down and actually honking their horn. So, it does have the positive effect, but it also has the negative too. Because some people just don’t care,” Thompson said.

It is those people Thompson is trying to reach demanding that they slow down. A choice that could save a life.

“It takes one second for a child to dart out with a ball, to go for that ball and they could already be hit,” Thompson said.

