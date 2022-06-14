Sheriff: Man kills ex-girlfriend, himself

GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect took his own life after killing his ex-girlfriend and shooting her boyfriend in the head in Gratiot County, according to Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 8000 block of W. Cleveland Road (M-57) in North Shade Township for a homicide about 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

Deputies arrived and spoke to a 34-year-old man who called 911 referencing the homicide. The man told deputies someone entered his home while his 23-year-old girlfriend, from Portland, Michigan, and him were sleeping, Morris said.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man from St. Johns, shot and killed the girlfriend and fired another shot that grazed the caller’s head, Morris said. The suspect then turned the gun on himself and took his own life, Morris said.

The suspect parked his car nearby and walked into the home, Morris said.

The caller was treated for minor injuries. The girlfriend and suspect were pronounced dead at the scene, Morris said.

The investigation discovered the suspect had a previous relationship with the deceased woman.

Names are being withheld at this time.

