Sustainability pilot project coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint, Dearborn and Marquette have been chosen for the first phase of a three-year pilot project that supports sustainability in communities.

MiNextCities will address climate change, promote resiliency, improve infrastructure and accelerate the use of clean energy, smart city technology and efficient mobility solutions, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

“The city of Flint is excited to have been selected as one of three Michigan cities to participate in MiNextCities,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We intend to use this opportunity as a step toward strengthening operational efficiency and improving the quality of life for our residents through the implementation of smart solutions. This is another positive step forward for the city of Flint and for our community.”

A $3.5 million grant from EGLE will help facilitate the MiNextCities effort by NextEnergy and Public Sector Consultants. The three pilot cities were chosen for their diversity in size, geography, capacity, utility services and population demographics.

“MiNextCities will help develop a framework that communities across Michigan can use to implement sustainable measures to address climate impacts,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Flint, Dearborn, and Marquette have been chosen for the first phase of a three-year pilot program and I look forward to seeing how they use this grant to improve infrastructure, boost energy efficiency, and promote climate resiliency. Taken together, their actions will help us continue to pursue the roadmap to 2030 outlined in the MI Healthy Climate Plan and create good-paying jobs and economic prosperity for families, communities, and small businesses while addressing climate change head-on.”

NextEnergy will guide the three cities in developing strategies to:

Reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Improve mobility and quality of life.

Increase attraction and retention of workers and businesses.

Enhance safety.

Boost private sector and community investment.

The pilot program will also develop a Community Smart City Readiness and Deployment Guide to help other communities tailor sustainability efforts to their own needs and challenges. Public sector consultants will handle stakeholder engagement and program assessment.

Following consultations with residents and local leaders, MiNextCities will find solutions and business models for each city, then work with the local community to deploy smart city initiatives.

“This is a multi-tiered approach that meets Michigan communities where they are and ensures they have the resources and know-how for a just transition to Michigan’s sustainable, clean-energy future,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said.

