Family of pregnant woman shot to death in Saginaw begging for justice

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The family of a 27-year-old woman who was shot to death in Saginaw a week ago is speaking out and searching for justice for their late family member.

“Like it’s hard and I don’t understand what -- why people just freely shoot?” said Candi Labelle, the victim’s mother.

A mother and daughter are trying to make sense of a death that hits close to home.

“I called her, I called her like five times. I called the girl she was with, they didn’t answer. So, I knew then that I had to leave work,” said the victim’s sister, Alexandria Labelle.

Jessica Gomez was shot in Saginaw last week.

“I went running to the car, because I knew it as soon as I saw the car was hers. So, I went, tried to run to the car, like, just let me get my daughter out of there,” Candi Labelle said.

Gomez was shot and killed at B & H Market at North Bond and West Holland in Saginaw.

“My sister’s not in no gangs, she, she don’t do anything. She is with her kids all the time. So, it just don’t, it don’t make sense to us,” Alexandria Labelle said.

Her family said she was five-and-a-half months pregnant.

“Like I text her every night, ‘Goodnight.’ I text her every morning ‘Good morning,’ still. I look out my window, see if she’s pulling in. It’s hard to bear the fact that she’s never coming back,” Candi Labelle said.

Gomez leaves behind a six-year-old daughter and three-year-old son. His fourth birthday is Thursday.

“And as soon as they were told, they called me, ‘Grandma, my mumma she’s an angel now.’ And I just lost it,” Candi Labelle said.

They took the kids to get funeral clothes Wednesday. The service is Monday.

“How do you plan a funeral for someone that you never expected to lose so soon, you know what I’m saying? Like it was just, it’s so hard for us,” Alexandria Labelle said.

State police are investigating and released photos of a car believed to used in the shooting.

It has since been burned and abandoned.

Gomez’s family visits a memorial outside the market every day. If anyone has information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, you can here.

