First responders utilize Critical Incident Mapping in schools

LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - First responders could soon get a new tool to help better respond to crimes on school grounds.

“It’s a digital map of a school, their campus etc. And currently, the schools gives us you know, I guess, hard copies of, of the maps or those type of maps,” Scott Sutter, Linden Police Chief said.

First responders could soon have a new tool in their toolbox to better respond to incidents. It is called Critical Incident Mapping. The map uses satellite imaging to create a real-life depiction of a building and surrounding area with labels for important areas like the cafeteria or gymnasium. A grid is placed over the map to help first responders communicate more accurately their location.

“Different jurisdictions are responding to these calls, so they’re not, not all of them are going to know, you know, the location they’re going to. So it helps them find us and respond to the inset in a more, in a quicker way,” said Sutter.

Sutter said having this tool at the disposal of his officers is a benefit for students, faculty, and staff in schools.

“It’ll give us give them a better sense of safety and knowing that we can respond quicker, more efficiently to an active shooter situation,” said Sutter.

Chief Sutter believes that this program can be beneficial not only at schools but at shopping centers, malls, and office buildings. On Tuesday the State House of Representatives unanimously approved the measure supporting the use of Critical Incident Mapping in schools. The bill was introduced by Representative Mike Meuller, who has a background in law enforcement.

