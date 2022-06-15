Flint mayor presents ARPA funding plan to city council

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - There was discord in Flint Tuesday night over how to use tens of millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The city council heard from Mayor Sheldon Neeley about his plan on how to spend the $94.7 million ARPA the city received.

“This budget is sound and it will work,” Neeley said.

The plan was more than a year in the making.

The city hired Ernst and Young to ensure the money is spent within the rule set, and surveyed residents on their priorities.

“The residents are ready to move forward. We are doing the work of the people and we are doing great work. And this budget will positively help every resident inside the city of Flint,” Neeley said.

The plan would allocate the majority of the money, nearly $70 million, to new community investments including blight elimination, economic development, public safety, crime prevention, homeowners, infrastructure and public health. Those are things Neeley said the residents wanted to see.

“We listened to the residents and we’re going to continue to push forward,” Neeley said.

The plan was met with criticism by some council members.

“I can’t imagine a more disrespectful way to present this to us,” Councilwoman Tonya Burns said.

“I’m a details guy. Where’s the details? I want to see details,” Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer said.

Some council members said they wanted to see more details from the plan. They also disagreed with some of the plan’s priorities and hoped to see more money allocated to public safety.

“Crime is down. But people are not feeling safe in the city. We are putting the necessary dollars into that,” Neeley said.

Neeley said they’re ready to work with the city council and get the decision-making process rolling on the money as there is a 2024 deadline to allocate the funds and a 2026 deadline to spend them.

“To attack something good here is more political than not. The residents will be made to suffer if they don’t move and do their job,” Neeley said.

Neeley said there will be future meetings to hash out the additional details council requested.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.