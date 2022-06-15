Former Isabella Co. jail administrator accused of assaulting inmate

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - An Isabella County judge ruled there’s enough probable cause for a former Isabella County corrections officer to stand trial for allegedly assaulting an inmate.

The Michigan Attorney General office says in October 2021, Christopher Cluley was charged with two counts of misconduct in office and one count of aggravated assault.

Wednesday morning, Judge Sara Spencer-Noggle bound the case over to circuit court after a preliminary exam.

“This case was the result of our public integrity team scrutinizing Mr. Cluley’s conduct to ensure the oath to protect and serve was not neglected,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “We look forward to moving to trial.”

In April 2020, Cluley was working in the Isabella County Jail as the administrator in charge. During a cell transfer, video shows Cluley grabbing an inmate, spinning him around and pushing him into the cell door before pushing him into the wall. Then, after walking the inmate to the new cell, video shows Cluley pushing the inmate to the ground.

An x-ray determined the inmate suffered a fractured left knee.

Cluley was placed on administrative leave while the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department conducted an internal investigation. The case was eventually referred to the Department of Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit.

